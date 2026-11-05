Cosmos 2612's close approach to ICEYE X36 alarms Thomas DiNanno

Last October, a Russian military satellite (Cosmos 2612) got uncomfortably close to ICEYE's X36, a commercial satellite that supplies radar imagery to western governments and military organizations, including Ukraine.

Thomas DiNanno, US under secretary of State, called the move "consistent with on-orbit weapons operations" in a post on X, raising eyebrows about what Russia might be up to.

This was one of the closest run-ins between Russian and Western satellites so far.