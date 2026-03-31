'Get your own oil': Trump to countries amid Hormuz blockade

United States President Donald Trump has singled out countries that did not support US military actions against Iran . He specifically called out nations like the United Kingdom for their lack of involvement in what he termed as the "decapitation of Iran." "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz ...Number 1, buy from the US...and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump wrote.

Criticism Trump says allies must learn to fight for themselves President Trump also criticized his allies for not standing by the US. He said these nations will have to learn to "fight" for themselves as America will not always be there to help them, just like they weren't there when needed. "You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself," he wrote, adding that Iran has been "essentially decimated."

Oil acquisition Trump slams France too In another post on Truth Social, he criticized France for not letting US planes carrying military supplies to Israel fly over its territory. "France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the 'Butcher of Iran,' who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!" he warned. On Monday, Spain had also closed its airspace to United States military aircraft involved in attacks on Iran.

Advertisement