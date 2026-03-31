'Get your own oil': Trump to countries amid Hormuz blockade
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has singled out countries that did not support US military actions against Iran. He specifically called out nations like the United Kingdom for their lack of involvement in what he termed as the "decapitation of Iran." "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz ...Number 1, buy from the US...and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump wrote.
Criticism
Trump says allies must learn to fight for themselves
President Trump also criticized his allies for not standing by the US. He said these nations will have to learn to "fight" for themselves as America will not always be there to help them, just like they weren't there when needed. "You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself," he wrote, adding that Iran has been "essentially decimated."
Oil acquisition
Trump slams France too
In another post on Truth Social, he criticized France for not letting US planes carrying military supplies to Israel fly over its territory. "France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the 'Butcher of Iran,' who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!" he warned. On Monday, Spain had also closed its airspace to United States military aircraft involved in attacks on Iran.
Ongoing conflict
Situation in Strait of Hormuz remains tense
The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for nearly 20% of the world's oil supply, was blocked by Iran after the US launched a limited military campaign on February 28. This blockade has led to a severe fuel crisis, with crude prices skyrocketing from around $75 to over $100 a barrel. Despite Trump's warnings and calls for allies to send warships, no major ally has responded positively.