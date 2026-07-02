Russian couple arrested after daring Empire State marriage proposal stunt 

Official statement

Empire State Building reacts

An Empire State Building spokesperson called the incident an "unauthorized incident," suggesting that the couple could have opted for the building's $1,000 "Happily Ever Empire Proposal Package" instead. Police body camera footage, released later, showed an officer sent to retrieve the daredevils. "How are you doing?" the officer asked the couple as he ascended a ladder. While the couple's response could not be heard over the wind, the officer could be heard saying, "Well, you can't be up here."