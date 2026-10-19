Crucifix falls on Ecuadorian priest moments after sermon on death
What's the story
A Catholic priest in Ecuador, Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, died on Saturday after a large crucifix fell on him moments after he delivered a sermon on death. The incident occurred at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil during a livestreamed Mass. The video footage showed the crucifix suddenly falling forward onto Father Molinari as he stood behind the altar, unaware of what was happening behind him.
Sermon coincidence
Priest was talking about death and life
Before the accident, Father Molinari had been talking about death and the fleeting nature of life. He urged his congregation to spend time with God and loved ones instead of wasting it on their phones.
"One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we've spent on things doesn't have as much meaning as the time we spend with God," he said.
After delivering this message, he began another prayer when the crucifix fell on him.
Community grief
Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed priest's death
Parishioners were heard screaming and crying as they rushed to help him and call an ambulance.
The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed Father Molinari's death and expressed deep sorrow over the loss.
The statement said Molinari "has passed away and gone to the House of the Father to enjoy His presence and glory."
What caused the heavy crucifix to detach from the wall remains unclear.