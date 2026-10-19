Crucifix falls on Ecuadorian priest moments after sermon on death 

Before the accident, Father Molinari had been talking about death and the fleeting nature of life. He urged his congregation to spend time with God and loved ones instead of wasting it on their phones.

"One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we've spent on things doesn't have as much meaning as the time we spend with God," he said.

After delivering this message, he began another prayer when the crucifix fell on him.