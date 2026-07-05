Pakistan: Cryptocurrency dispute emerges in gang-rape case involving foreign women
What's the story
The investigation into the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of two foreign women in Pakistan has taken a new turn. Investigators are now probing whether a cryptocurrency dispute worth millions was involved. The accused include Raza Dar, the grandson of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The development comes after one victim, Astrid Gabriela Robinson Bracho, recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a judicial magistrate.
Assault details
Women were asked about computer with cryptocurrency assets: Report
Astrid alleged that armed men stormed their Lahore residence soon after they arrived in Pakistan. The attackers restrained both women and demanded access to a computer with cryptocurrency assets. "They asked where the computer with the money was, and I told them it was in the green bag," she said. Raza Dar allegedly continued demanding money and passwords during this ordeal.
Ransom and escape
Women threatened, allegedly sexually assaulted by men
Astrid claimed that one attacker hit her on the head while another threatened to kill them if they didn't hand over the funds. She was then taken to an upstairs bedroom, where she alleged sexual assault by two men while another stood guard with a rifle. Raza Dar allegedly used her phone to contact people for money, but initially got no response. Eventually, Stephani's mother arranged $100,000, which led to their release.
Legal proceedings
Victims may have left Pakistan after recording statements
A Lahore court has sent four accused, Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, and Sajid Ali, to five days of police custody. The court directed police to recover weapons used in the crime and money linked to the case. The victims are said to have left Pakistan after recording their statements before a magistrate. Journalist Abid Khan said authorities haven't revealed their whereabouts, which could complicate prosecution efforts if they have indeed departed the country.
Case background
Case explained
The case came to light after Pakistani police arrested four men, including Raza Dar, for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping two women from the Netherlands and Venezuela. Investigators said the women first met Dar in Singapore in October 2025 while working on a cryptocurrency project. Police allege that Dar later invited them to Pakistan on business visas. The women claim they were abducted shortly after arriving in Lahore on June 29, taken to a house, sexually assaulted, and held for ransom.