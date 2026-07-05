Pakistan: Cryptocurrency dispute emerges in gang-rape case involving foreign women

Ransom and escape

Women threatened, allegedly sexually assaulted by men

Astrid claimed that one attacker hit her on the head while another threatened to kill them if they didn't hand over the funds. She was then taken to an upstairs bedroom, where she alleged sexual assault by two men while another stood guard with a rifle. Raza Dar allegedly used her phone to contact people for money, but initially got no response. Eventually, Stephani's mother arranged $100,000, which led to their release.