Russia, Ukraine say emergency alert apps hit by cyberattacks
What's the story
Both Russia and Ukraine reported cyberattacks on their emergency alert mobile applications early Monday. The Ukrainian Air Force said the Air Alert application had likely been subjected to "hostile interference" after users received false warnings. It said users had received fake alerts warning of nuclear and chemical threats in and around Kyiv, along with warnings of potential street combat. "There is no radiation threat," it said on Telegram, and advised users to follow official channels for updates.
Russian breach
Russian app was hit by massive cyberattack
Blaming Russia for the incident, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication said users had received "strange messages," including a Russian-language message referring to the Oreshnik missile.
Hours after Ukraine's incident, Russia's Emergencies Ministry also said its mobile application was hit by a "massive cyberattack."
The ministry said on Telegram early on Monday morning that the cyberattack led to the spread of "false information" on the app, which warned users of incoming drone attacks.
Unresolved link
End of truce in part of Russian-occupied Kherson region
The ministry did not disclose who was behind the cyberattack.
However, it clarified that Russia's wider public warning system remained unaffected and citizens continued to receive alerts through sirens and loudspeakers, SMS messages and television and radio broadcasts.
The announcements from Russia and Ukraine follow the end of a truce between the two in a part of the Russian-occupied Kherson region.
The localized ceasefire, which began on Tuesday and ended on Sunday, was the longest of the war thus far.