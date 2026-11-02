Russia, Ukraine say emergency alert apps hit by cyberattacks 

Blaming Russia for the incident, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication said users had received "strange messages," including a Russian-language message referring to the Oreshnik missile.

Hours after Ukraine's incident, Russia's Emergencies Ministry also said its mobile application was hit by a "massive cyberattack."

The ministry said on Telegram early on Monday morning that the cyberattack led to the spread of "false information" on the app, which warned users of incoming drone attacks.