Rather have kids smoke than use social media: Danish PM

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has sparked controversy after she compared children's use of social media to smoking. Speaking about online safety in a viral clip, Frederiksen was reportedly heard saying , "If I had small kids today, I would rather have them smoking than allowing them to stay on their own on social media." "But I am acting prime minister, so I will not say that," she added.

Public reaction Frederiksen's remarks divided public opinion She added, "There's something wrong with us...We still look into old threats, but there's a new one and it's much more present." Frederiksen's remarks divided public opinion. One user wrote, "Every time there is a problem in Europe, there is a 50/50 chance Denmark is there trying to make it worse." Another said, "That is absolutely absurd. Social media is a mix of good and bad...Smoking, on the other hand, is a destructive addiction. Much, much worse."

Twitter Post Many users supported her Maybe the example wasn’t good but she isn’t wrong. Social media is really terrible for kids — Rahul Kaushal (@kaushrah) June 1, 2026

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Apology issued Frederiksen clarified intent behind the comment later Frederiksen later clarified that she intended to highlight children's vulnerability online. She wrote, "Clearly children and young people should not smoke...Just as children should not be alone on platforms, where they risk seeing harmful images, being offered drugs, or being groomed or blackmailed over intimate images. Yesterday I wanted to provoke us adults to understand how vulnerable our children are on screens." Denmark is pushing to ban social media for children under 15, with stricter rules for 13-14-year-olds.

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