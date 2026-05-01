UN condemns Denmark's controversial parental competence tests

The United Nations has raised concerns over the treatment of a Greenlandic mother, Keira Alexandra Kronvold, by Danish authorities. Her newborn daughter was taken away after she underwent controversial parental competence tests. The UN believes this "may be discriminatory and disproportionate." The case has sparked widespread outrage and led to Denmark's ban on such tests.

Official intervention UN officials express concern over 'violations of human rights' UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, has written to the Danish government about Kronvold's case. She said they have reason to believe that "violations of human rights have occurred." The letter was co-signed by other UN officials who are concerned about the "disproportionate impact of FKU assessment on Greenlandic parents, which may amount to ethnic discrimination."

Ongoing separation Kronvold separated from daughter Despite the law change, Kronvold remains separated from her daughter, Zammi. The child is now living with a Danish family, and Kronvold can only see her under supervision. The UN officials said removing children without consent "may be discriminatory and disproportionate," citing "psychological suffering" caused to Kronvold over the "apparent disrespect to her decisions regarding procreation and contraception choices over the years."

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Discrimination concerns Indigenous women face complex human rights violations Alsalem emphasized that Indigenous women often face complex human rights violations, including in sexual and reproductive health services. She said these intersecting forms of discrimination disrupt their spiritual and cultural lives. The UN officials are closely following Kronvold's court case and Denmark's response to their concerns before deciding on further action.

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