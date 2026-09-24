Dario Amodei draws Trump supporter backlash over AI risk warnings
Dario Amodei, who leads the AI company Anthropic, is getting heat from Trump supporters for being so vocal about the risks of artificial intelligence: some are even targeting him as the face of AI "doomerism."
This pushback comes as debates about how safe AI really is are picking up during the midterm elections.
A recent White House memo also links Amodei and other researchers to the effective altruism movement, which some see as clashing with typical US priorities.
Anthropic denies effective altruism ties
The memo argues that focusing on AI safety and animal welfare doesn't match up with Trump's "America First" approach.
Anthropic says it isn't tied to effective altruism, but conversations about how to balance AI's benefits and dangers are still a big deal in Washington.
The whole debate shows just how divided people are: some tech leaders want to emphasize AI's benefits, while others like Amodei think we need to be careful about what could go wrong.