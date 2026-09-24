Dario Amodei draws Trump supporter backlash over AI risk warnings

Dario Amodei, who leads the AI company Anthropic, is getting heat from Trump supporters for being so vocal about the risks of artificial intelligence: some are even targeting him as the face of AI "doomerism."

This pushback comes as debates about how safe AI really is are picking up during the midterm elections.

A recent White House memo also links Amodei and other researchers to the effective altruism movement, which some see as clashing with typical US priorities.