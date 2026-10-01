Darya Shipilova's death at Irkutsk Institute tests show no plague
World
A 28-year-old woman at an anti-plague institute in Siberia's Irkutsk region died, which had people worried about a possible plague outbreak.
Early rumors pointed to a lab accident, but Russian officials now say tests found no sign of the plague bacteria in Darya Shipilova's body.
Experts say pneumonia not plague
Experts concluded Shipilova died from pneumonia of unknown origin, not the plague.
Health authorities confirmed there's no threat to others at the institute, and things are under control.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov advised everyone to ignore rumors and trust official updates, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he's keeping an eye on things but sees no reason for panic.