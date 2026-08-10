Ukraine's drone strike on Russian city kills 13, injures dozens
What's the story
A Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk in Russia's Tatarstan region has left at least 13 dead and 75 injured. The strike, which targeted oil refineries over 1,000km from Ukraine, is one of the deadliest attacks by Kyiv since the war began four years ago. Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that a child was among those killed in the attack.
Strategic targeting
Ukraine confirms strike on Russian oil refinery
The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the strike on the Taneko refinery, controlled by oil giant Tatneft. This is part of Kyiv's strategy to "reduce the military potential of the Russian aggressor."
The Tatarstan region is rich in energy resources and has been a target for Ukraine's retaliatory strikes due to its major oil refineries.
Retaliatory attack
Russia retaliates by killing 5 people near Kharkiv
In response to the drone strike, Russian artillery killed five people in a village near the front line of northeastern Kharkiv.
The regional prosecutor's office confirmed that "various houses were destroyed as a result of the enemy attack."
Russia's defense ministry claimed to have shot down 456 Ukrainian drones overnight but did not disclose how many reached their targets.
Energy crisis
Tens of thousands without power in southern Odesa region
In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, tens of thousands are still without power after Russian strikes on the power grid over the weekend.
With winter approaching, fears are growing in Kyiv as the energy network is still recovering from four years of Russian attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently warned that his country has "virtually no intact thermal power plants" due to these strikes.