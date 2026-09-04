Iran wedding blast likely caused by US munition, says report
What's the story
A recent explosion at a wedding in Kuhestak, southern Iran, is believed to have been caused by a direct hit from a United States munition, according to an analysis by weapons experts who reviewed images and video verified by Reuters. The blast killed five and injured at least 68 others. Weapons experts who analyzed verified images and video of the incident concluded that it was not due to ricochet damage from another target.
Preceding events
US military aware of reports, investigating incident
The explosion occurred on Tuesday after the US Central Command announced strikes in southern Iran, targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defense sites, radar systems, and communications facilities.
These strikes were a response to earlier Iranian attacks on US military assets in the Gulf.
The US military is aware of reports regarding this incident and is investigating them further.
Incident analysis
Eyewitness accounts and verified images
Eyewitnesses reportedly said dozens had gathered for a wedding ceremony when the explosion occurred.
Photos and video verified by Reuters showed that a munition likely struck the building's roof.
Weapons experts who reviewed these materials concluded that the damage was consistent with a direct hit from a US weapon, not an errant Iranian air defense missile.
Ongoing investigation
US investigating multiple scenarios regarding casualties
Two anonymous US officials confirmed that strikes were carried out in Kuhestak on September 1, specifically targeting a telecommunications tower about 135 meters away from the wedding site.
The US government is now investigating several scenarios regarding the casualties at the wedding, including whether they were caused by a direct strike or ricochet from an Iranian missile.
Victim identification
Victims identified; missile strike on Minab school under scrutiny
The five victims have been identified as Kolsoom Mollahi Najhandania (43), Zarkhatoon Taheri (50), Amir Mohammad Karimi (4), and Mohammad Mallahi (16).
This incident comes after a missile strike on a primary school in Minab earlier this year killed over 175 children and teachers.
An initial internal investigation suggested US forces were likely responsible for that strike.
Community mourning
Residents hold funeral for victims
Residents of Kuhestak held a funeral for the victims, with mourners carrying a casket and posters.
"The situation in Sirik is sad and mournful, and people are still in shock," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Iranian state media confirmed that the targeted telecommunications tower was a civilian structure providing mobile and internet services to surrounding areas.