Yemen: Houthi missile-drone attack on Al-Mukha city, port kills 7
What's the story
A missile and drone attack by Houthi rebel groups on Yemen's Al-Mukha city and its port killed seven people, including three civilians, and injured 30 others. The Yemeni government military confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday. Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, the official spokesperson of the Yemeni government's military, said four armed forces members and three civilians were killed in the attack.
Targeted areas
Attack targeted several places in Al-Mukha
The attack targeted several places in and around Al-Mukha, including civilian infrastructure, employee residences, offices, power generation stations, and military positions.
Most of the injured were discharged after receiving medical treatment.
The Yemeni military condemned the attack for targeting civilian facilities and violating international humanitarian law.
They also said their air-defense units intercepted and shot down 11 Houthi drones involved in the assault.
Attack claimed
Houthis claim responsibility for the attack
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots in the Mukha area.
This comes after a recent Houthi attack on Yemen's Marib city, which targeted residential neighborhoods and camps housing displaced people with ballistic missiles.
The Yemeni military vowed to continue operations against the Houthi threat while seeking to protect civilians and vital infrastructure.