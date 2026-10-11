Saudi Arabia: 12 dead, over 300 injured in missile attack
What's the story
A missile attack on the passenger terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has left at least 12 people dead and over 300 injured. The dead include four Saudis and two Bangladeshis, a Palestinian, an American, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese, the Associated Press reported. The injured are being treated at various hospitals across the city.
Escalating violence
Attack comes amid escalating violence in Yemen
The attack was the deadliest in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war and comes amid escalating violence between Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces.
The Houthis had earlier claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport, killing three Saudis, including a pilot.
In response to this week's attacks, US President Donald Trump said he was considering military intervention against the Houthis.
Airport disruption
Flights diverted, United States, Britain issue travel advisory
Following the missile strike, Saudi civil aviation authorities have suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport.
The extent of injuries and damage is still being assessed, the authorities said.
Flights have been diverted elsewhere as countries like the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia, and Canada advised their citizens to avoid the airport.
Diplomatic efforts
Saudi Arabia seeks air defense support from multiple countries
Moreover, the attacks on Saudi Arabia have rattled markets, as well as the broader region.
Despite this, the Saudi energy ministry is still promoting an international energy conference in Riyadh on Sunday.
The kingdom is also seeking air defense support from France, Britain, Pakistan, and Egypt as it runs low on missile interceptors.
Diplomatic talks
Saudi foreign minister speaks to Omani counterpart
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister spoke with his Omani counterpart on the need for "supporting diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions" in the region.
Oman has played a mediator role at times in regional conflicts.
Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have warned against sharing information related to countering missiles and drones due to legal liability concerns.