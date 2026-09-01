Kyiv: Russian missile, drone strikes kill at least 12
What's the story
At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in Russian missile and drone strikes in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. The attacks also targeted the wider region, including a depot of the state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia. Among the casualties were six railway workers of the state Ukrzaliznytsia company after a depot was hit in Kyiv. The strikes mark the sixth consecutive day of Russian drone and missile attacks on Kyiv.
Attack details
Russia claims it targeted Ukraine's military, energy facilities
Russia claimed its "massive strike using high-precision weapons" targeted Ukraine's military and energy facilities.
The Russian military also warned of preparations for "massive" strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly 350 rescue workers were working through the night after the attacks.
He said Russia fired a "significant number of jet drones and ballistic missiles."
Diplomatic efforts
Modi urges Putin to end war
The attacks come a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.
"Every day that the war continues, humanity is, in effect, set back a step," Modi said at a security summit in Kyrgyzstan.
Despite India's heavy dependence on discounted oil from Moscow for its economy, this isn't the first time Modi has made such appeals since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Casualty update
Ukraine confirms Indian national was among those killed in Boryspil
Ukraine's Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky confirmed that an Indian national was among those killed in Boryspil. The Indian man had turned 26 on Tuesday.
This comes after a recent incident where 38 people were killed in Russian strikes on a weapons depot in the Kyiv region.
Separately, Ukraine targeted Ust-Luga, a major Russian Baltic Sea port, with a drone attack that triggered a fire.