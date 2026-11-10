Defense Secretary Streeting says UK seeks military hotline with Russia
World
The UK is looking to set up a military hotline with Russia, hoping to prevent misunderstandings as tensions rise.
Defense Secretary Wes Streeting says having a direct line, beyond just diplomatic talks, could help both sides avoid dangerous mistakes, especially since there haven't been real defense talks since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
France and Germany resume Russia talks
While France and Germany have already started talking with Russia again, at the U.N. the U.K.'s efforts are still behind.
Streeting has called out Russia for ramping up cyberattacks and military threats, but insists that keeping communication open is key to managing risks and supporting Ukraine alongside NATO.