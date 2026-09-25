UNGA: Walkout over Netanyahu's speech; he calls protesters 'moral cowards'

During his speech, Netanyahu slammed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for calling him a war criminal. He also took aim at Western European leaders for what he called succumbing to "antisemitic mobs."

He also accused both Qatar and Turkey of spreading lies about Israel.

Mamdani had campaigned on a promise to arrest Netanyahu for alleged war crimes but later said he lacked the legal authority. This week, he called Netanyahu "the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians."