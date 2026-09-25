UNGA: Walkout over Netanyahu's speech; he calls protesters 'moral cowards'
What's the story
Dozens of delegates walked out of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Thursday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his speech. The walkout was a protest against Netanyahu's address, which he used to defend Israel's actions in the region and criticize international leaders. He called those who walked out "moral cowards," while his supporters chanted in Hebrew: "The people of Israel live."
Address details
Netanyahu slams New York mayor for calling him war criminal
During his speech, Netanyahu slammed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for calling him a war criminal. He also took aim at Western European leaders for what he called succumbing to "antisemitic mobs."
He also accused both Qatar and Turkey of spreading lies about Israel.
Mamdani had campaigned on a promise to arrest Netanyahu for alleged war crimes but later said he lacked the legal authority. This week, he called Netanyahu "the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians."
Election backdrop
Netanyahu's speech ahead of Israel's elections
Netanyahu's speech came just weeks before Israel's general elections, where he is expected to lose power.
The address was broadcast live in prime time on all major Israeli television channels.
His government had also put up pro-Israel and anti-Iran billboards across Manhattan ahead of his speech.
Despite the international criticism, Netanyahu vowed to continue defending Israel and thanked US President Donald Trump for his support.
"I thank him. I thank him for his bold leadership," he said.
Public reaction
Protests against Israel's actions in Gaza
Netanyahu's speech drew protests outside the UN, where dozens of demonstrators blocked traffic with chants like "Stop arming Israel, let Gaza live."
Police detained them during the protest.
The Israeli election campaign has been marred by criticism of the country's actions in Gaza since Hamas-led attacks on Israel nearly three years ago.
Despite this, Netanyahu remains focused on defending his country's actions at international platforms like the UN General Assembly.