Delhi remains world's most polluted city; Lahore comes second
What's the story
Delhi continues to be the world's most polluted city, according to a report by Swiss firm IQAir. The report also ranks Mumbai and Kolkata as the fifth- and eighth-most-polluted cities in the world, respectively. The entire list is dominated by South Asian and Middle Eastern cities. The top 10 cities according to the report are Delhi, Lahore, Kuwait, Karachi, Mumbai, Tashkent, Doha, Kolkata, Canberra, and Jakarta.
Post-festival pollution
Delhi's air quality worsens after Diwali celebrations
Delhi's air quality has deteriorated further after the Diwali festival, with many ignoring official restrictions on firecracker use. The Supreme Court had permitted green crackers between 8:00-10:00pm, but celebrations continued beyond this window, leading to a spike in pollution levels. The city's air quality index (AQI) plummeted to 344 at 10:00pm on Diwali night, which is categorized as "very poor."
Pollution spike
Several monitoring stations recorded 'severe' AQI levels
In the following days after Diwali, several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, which is classified as "severe." The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes an AQI of 0-50 as 'good,' and anything above 400 indicates hazardous effects. Last year, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the upper end of the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 359 after Diwali celebrations.
Pollution control measures
Government implements Stage II of Graded Action Response Plan
In light of the deteriorating air quality, the government has implemented Stage II of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP). This includes a ban on nonessential construction and demolition activities. Other measures include intensified mechanized road sweeping and water sprinkling to suppress dust, as well as increasing public transport frequency.