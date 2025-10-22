Delhi remains world's most polluted city; Lahore comes second

Delhi continues to be the world's most polluted city, according to a report by Swiss firm IQAir. The report also ranks Mumbai and Kolkata as the fifth- and eighth-most-polluted cities in the world, respectively. The entire list is dominated by South Asian and Middle Eastern cities. The top 10 cities according to the report are Delhi, Lahore, Kuwait, Karachi, Mumbai, Tashkent, Doha, Kolkata, Canberra, and Jakarta.

Post-festival pollution Delhi's air quality worsens after Diwali celebrations Delhi's air quality has deteriorated further after the Diwali festival, with many ignoring official restrictions on firecracker use. The Supreme Court had permitted green crackers between 8:00-10:00pm, but celebrations continued beyond this window, leading to a spike in pollution levels. The city's air quality index (AQI) plummeted to 344 at 10:00pm on Diwali night, which is categorized as "very poor."

Pollution spike Several monitoring stations recorded 'severe' AQI levels In the following days after Diwali, several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, which is classified as "severe." The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes an AQI of 0-50 as 'good,' and anything above 400 indicates hazardous effects. Last year, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the upper end of the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 359 after Diwali celebrations.