Democrats flip 7 Senate seats to win 54 seat majority
World
Big news from the 2026 midterms: Democrats have taken over Congress by flipping seven Senate seats from Republicans.
The wins, in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas, give them a solid 54-seat majority in the Senate and end the Republicans's previous edge.
Democrats gain oversight over President Trump
With this new majority, Democrats now get to set committee agendas and have more say over which laws move forward. They will also have extra power to keep an eye on President Trump's administration.
Trump admitted these losses hurt and pointed to things like the Iran war and rising fuel prices as reasons.
The new Congress starts work in January 2027, so expect some big changes ahead.