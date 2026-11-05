Democrats push affordability and anti corruption agenda after midterm win

Democrats are also gearing up for some serious oversight.

Sen. Ron Wyden is calling for fairer taxes and less corporate power in health care.

Rep. Robert Garcia plans to take on Trump's family, corporate corruption, Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement overreach and the handling of files related to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while Rep. Pramila Jayapal is going after major corruption cases.

And with Rep. Seth Magaziner pushing for a ban on stock trading by officials, the party's aiming for cleaner politics as they get ready to take charge in January 2027.