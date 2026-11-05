Democrats push affordability and anti corruption agenda after midterm win
Fresh off a big midterm win, Democrats are zeroing in on making things more affordable and tackling corruption.
They want to bring back health insurance subsidies, undo Medicaid cuts, and roll back Trump-era tariffs to lower costs.
Plus, they're pushing to make sure any moves on Iran need Congress' OK: no more solo decisions.
Democrats plan sweeping oversight investigations
Democrats are also gearing up for some serious oversight.
Sen. Ron Wyden is calling for fairer taxes and less corporate power in health care.
Rep. Robert Garcia plans to take on Trump's family, corporate corruption, Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement overreach and the handling of files related to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while Rep. Pramila Jayapal is going after major corruption cases.
And with Rep. Seth Magaziner pushing for a ban on stock trading by officials, the party's aiming for cleaner politics as they get ready to take charge in January 2027.