Democrats win control of House and Senate in US midterms
World
Big news from the US midterms: Democrats have won control of both the House and Senate, flipping the script in Congress.
Voters sent a clear message about their frustration with economic struggles and the ongoing war in Iran, leading to a major setback for President Trump.
Even some longtime Republican areas switched sides this time.
Richard Hudson loses North Carolina seat
Democrats pulled off surprising victories by flipping Senate seats in places like Texas, Ohio, and South Carolina. They also held onto key states like Michigan and Minnesota.
Over in the House, they grabbed seats from Republicans across Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, Texas, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
One standout: Richard Hudson, the head of House GOP campaign efforts, lost his own seat in North Carolina.