Denmark considers nationwide ban on Islamic call to prayer
What's the story
Denmark's Immigration Minister Morten Bodskov has proposed a nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer, or Adhan. The proposal is part of a broader review of Denmark's immigration and integration policies under Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's administration. Bodskov, a member of the Social Democrats party, argued that "the call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops."
History of proposals
Previous attempts at adhan ban
This is not the first time Denmark has considered banning the Adhan. Similar attempts were made in 2020 and 2025, but they did not lead to a nationwide ban. Currently, some areas like Copenhagen have local bylaws that restrict outdoor calls to prayer due to noise regulations. The Grand Mosque of Copenhagen also does not broadcast an outdoor call under a voluntary agreement with local authorities.
Policy impact
Denmark's immigration policies and Muslim population
Denmark has some of Europe's toughest immigration policies, which include "ghetto" laws that allow authorities to move residents from neighborhoods with high foreign-born populations. The country also took in fewer asylum seekers during the 2015 refugee crisis compared to its neighbors. Denmark is home to around 270,000 Muslims out of a total population of six million, with about 100 mosques across the country.
Debate continues
Supporters' arguments and legal considerations
Supporters of the proposed ban argue that loudspeaker broadcasts are unnecessary in today's digital age, with smartphone alarms and prayer apps. They contend that this debate is more about noise and public space than religious practice. The Danish government has not yet announced a timeline for the legal review of this proposal, which will have to comply with Denmark's constitutional protections and European human rights obligations if it becomes law.