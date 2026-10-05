Dennis Hastert, former House Republican leader, dies at 84
World
Dennis Hastert, who led the US House as the top Republican from 1999 to 2007, died at 84.
He was known for helping pass big laws like President George W. Bush's tax cuts and the major expansion of prescription drug benefits in Medicare.
Hastert started out as a former history teacher and wrestling coach before working his way up in politics.
Hastert pleaded guilty over cover-up payments
While Hastert had a long political career, his reputation took a major hit after he agreed to plead guilty to evading banking laws involving payments to cover up alleged sexual abuse of teenage boys from 1965 to 1981.
He pleaded guilty and served prison time, with other organizations cutting ties with him afterward.
His story is remembered for both political influence and serious controversy.