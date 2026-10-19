Deutsche Telekom Orange Vodafone and Telefonica signed letter of intent

This partnership fits right into the European Union's push for more tech independence and less dependence on US companies.

The plan is to secure a chunk of the 2 GHz spectrum for European operators and set up new ground infrastructure.

With recent geopolitical tensions (like Starshield reportedly restricting connections to terminals traveling above certain speeds, disrupting Ukrainian military drone operations), Europe wants more control over its own connectivity.

Other mobile carriers across Europe would also be able to use the network to offer satellite-to-phone services to their customers.