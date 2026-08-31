Russian strikes destroy Kyiv printing press, rendering 1.3M textbooks useless
What's the story
Russian missile strikes have destroyed a printing press in Kyiv, Ukraine, just days before the new school year begins. The attack has rendered 1.3 million textbooks, which were being prepared for distribution, useless. This is part of a larger pattern of attacks on Ukrainian publishing houses and cultural sites by Russia, with local media reporting that one-third of all books printed in Ukraine this year have been destroyed.
Cultural assault
Attacks on publishing houses and cultural sites
The Konvi publishing firm's commercial director, Viktoria Haidai, believes these attacks are deliberate attempts by Russia to erase Ukrainian identity.
"I believe it is deliberate on the part of the Russian Federation," she said, according to the BBC.
More than 35 publishing facilities have been targeted in recent weeks, further decimating Ukraine's literary landscape.
The Pochaina second-hand book market in Kyiv was also destroyed in a separate attack, leaving hundreds of stalls and books ruined.
Heritage destruction
Cultural heritage sites also under attack
The attacks have not only targeted books but also cultural heritage sites. The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was damaged in a drone attack.
The Dormition Cathedral's roof was set ablaze and will cost an estimated $11.2 million to repair.
UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany condemned these attacks on cultural property protected under international law during a recent visit to the site with Ukrainian officials.
Cultural erasure
Russia's actions are an attempt to erase Ukrainian identity
Ukrainian Culture Minister Tetyana Berezhna emphasized that Russia's actions are an attempt to erase Ukrainian identity and culture.
She was quoted as saying, "This is an existential war, so Russia wants to destroy us as a nation."
Digitization efforts are underway to protect Ukrainian art and literature from further destruction. However, there are fears that Ukraine's publishing industry may not survive without international support.
Denial claims
Russia denies targeting civilian sites, blames Ukraine's government
Despite evidence to the contrary, Russia has repeatedly denied intentionally targeting civilian sites during its invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian embassy in the UK blamed Ukraine's government for damage to its cultural heritage, claiming monuments were dismantled and streets renamed.
In a 2021 essay, Russian President Vladimir Putin argued Ukrainians and Russians are one people, questioning the legitimacy of an independent Ukrainian state and culture.