Russian strikes destroy Kyiv printing press, rendering 1.3M textbooks useless

The Konvi publishing firm's commercial director, Viktoria Haidai, believes these attacks are deliberate attempts by Russia to erase Ukrainian identity.

"I believe it is deliberate on the part of the Russian Federation," she said, according to the BBC.

More than 35 publishing facilities have been targeted in recent weeks, further decimating Ukraine's literary landscape.

The Pochaina second-hand book market in Kyiv was also destroyed in a separate attack, leaving hundreds of stalls and books ruined.