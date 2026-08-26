Video shows massive muddy waters crashing into buildings in Tibet

The floods were reported in and around Timure and Syapru Besi in Rasuwa.

The Bhote Koshi river swelled after waters entered from the Tibetan side at around 9:00am.

Entire settlements were reportedly swept away, while vehicles, houses and construction sites were damaged or carried away by the powerful current.

Timure Bazaar, a key market near the China border, and the customs area were extensively damaged. The newly rebuilt Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadhi was washed away.