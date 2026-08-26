Video shows massive muddy waters crashing into buildings in Tibet
What's the story
A massive flash flood in Nepal's northern Rasuwa district along the Tibet border has claimed the lives of 16 dead, with hundreds missing. Nearly 400 people were reported missing after the calamity hit the Himalayan country. The extent of the devastation is clearly visible in videos from the region. The visuals showed floodwaters and debris rushing through settlements, with houses appearing partially submerged or damaged as muddy waters tore through.
River surge
Entire settlements swept away
The floods were reported in and around Timure and Syapru Besi in Rasuwa.
The Bhote Koshi river swelled after waters entered from the Tibetan side at around 9:00am.
Entire settlements were reportedly swept away, while vehicles, houses and construction sites were damaged or carried away by the powerful current.
Timure Bazaar, a key market near the China border, and the customs area were extensively damaged. The newly rebuilt Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadhi was washed away.
Infrastructure loss
Earthquake could have triggered an avalanche
The exact cause of the mudslide remains unknown. According to local media, Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal informed the country's parliament on Wednesday that an earthquake in the area could have triggered an avalanche, causing the floods.
The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said a magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred approximately seven minutes before the time stamp on the security footage.
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靠…..看著都一陣哆嗦🫨 https://t.co/xdfor3mr3T pic.twitter.com/DZldnJmVig— 大厂白洁 (@santoulang) August 26, 2026
Energy impact
Nepal's energy supply affected
The flooding has severely impacted Nepal's infrastructure, destroying roads and bridges and damaging hydropower facilities.
The Energy Ministry said around 430MW of electricity supply was affected, accounting for over 12% of Nepal's total installed hydropower capacity.
Rescue efforts are being hampered by the severity of the flooding. Army helicopters were dispatched to the affected areas but high water levels prevented them from landing in Syapru Besi and Timure.
Flood warnings
Alert issued in Bihar
As the floodwaters moved downstream, authorities issued alerts across the Trishuli river basin.
The Bhote Koshi joins the Trishuli river system, which flows into India as the Gandak.
Water levels were reported to be rising at Narayani Devghat, prompting warnings for communities along the river.
Bihar authorities also stepped up vigilance in districts along the Gandak and Kosi river systems.