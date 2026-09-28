Nepal: 21 killed in fresh floods, landslides
What's the story
Nepal has been hit by fresh floods and landslides in the past few days, leaving at least 21 dead. The torrential rains have triggered widespread flooding, destroyed homes, and disrupted road traffic across the country. This comes on the heels of last month's devastating flash floods that killed at least 1,453 people and left over 5,000 missing.
Tragic incident
5 killed in landslide
A landslide in Mathagadhi Rural Municipality of Palpa district on Saturday night killed five people. Their bodies were recovered the next morning.
In addition, 16 other people died in various rain-related incidents such as floods, landslides and lightning over the last four days.
This brings the total death toll to 21 from these recent weather events.
Rising numbers
Security personnel rescued 1,284 people
Nepal has witnessed 439 monsoon-related incidents in the last five days. Security personnel have rescued 1,284 people affected by these floods and landslides.
In Lumbini province's Rupandehi district, floodwaters from the Tinau River swept away six houses in Butwal on Saturday night after crossing its danger level.
Around 200 houses were at risk as security personnel evacuated about 1,000 people overnight due to swelling rivers and streams.
Flood warnings
Narayani River, Riu stream cross danger levels
In Chitwan district, the Narayani River and Riu stream crossed their danger levels early Sunday.
The Narayani reached 9.23 meters at Devghat, above its danger level of nine meters, while the Riu rose to 3.92 meters against its danger mark of 3.8 meters.
Heavy rainfall has also caused landslides in several areas of Chitwan, blocking roads and disrupting traffic along highways in Karnali province.
Evacuations underway
Flooding inundates houses in Nawalparasi West, Saptari districts
On Saturday, flooding from the Narayani and Saptakoshi rivers inundated 389 houses in Nawalparasi West and Saptari districts.
Hundreds of families were forced to move to safer locations due to these floods.
Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely and have urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert as rainfall continues across Nepal.