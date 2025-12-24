Dhaka bomb blast kills 1 amid deepening crisis in Bangladesh

A crude bomb explosion in Dhaka 's Moghbazar intersection on Wednesday evening killed a 21-year-old man. The victim, identified as Saiful Siam, was reportedly struck on the head by the improvised explosive device (IED), which was hurled from the Moghbazar flyover. The incident occurred at around 7:10pm near Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command and Assemblies of God Church when assailants threw the crude explosive from a flyover, local media reported, citing the police.

Details emerge Victim's last moments and eyewitness account Siam was an employee at Zahid Car Decoration, an automobile accessories shop in Moghbazar. He had stepped out to buy snacks when the explosion occurred. A nearby tea-stall owner, Faruk, recalled Siam's last moments, saying he had just asked for a cup of tea before the blast. "I saw Siam had fallen to the ground," Faruk was quoted as saying, adding, "Blood was coming from his head."

Ongoing probe Investigation underway, area cordoned off The police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the incident. Ramna Division Deputy Police Commissioner Masud Alam confirmed a powerful cocktail bomb was thrown from the flyover, adding, "The motive has not yet been confirmed." He said senior police officers were present at the scene, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for this attack.