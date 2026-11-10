Dhaka bombings, busses torched as Sheikh Hasina's December return looms
World
Dhaka has seen a wave of violence, with at least 50 crude bombs going off and at least eight busses set on fire across the city.
These attacks are linked to rising political tensions as December approaches, a month that could see Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh's political scene.
Explosions hit Shahbagh and Mirpur
Explosions hit busy areas like Shahbagh and Mirpur, with the latest blast outside a court in the capital.
As her Awami League party ramps up activity for her comeback, clashes with the BNP-led government have intensified.
Legal moves are also underway to bring Hasina back from abroad, adding even more uncertainty to Bangladesh's already tense atmosphere.