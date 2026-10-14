DHS proposes ending easier H-1B extensions affecting Indian professionals
World
The US Department of Homeland Security wants to end a policy that makes H-1B visa extensions easier for people who've already been approved before.
If this goes through, a lot of Indian professionals, especially in technology, engineering, healthcare and other specialized sectors, could find it harder to renew their visas, even if nothing about their job has changed.
Proposal would increase H-1B extension paperwork
If the change happens, both applicants and employers will have more paperwork and hurdles to clear for each extension.
The proposal is still open for public comment, so there's time for feedback before any final decision is made.
This move would bring back stricter rules from the Trump era, hinting at a possible shift in US immigration policy.