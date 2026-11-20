Prosecutors suggested that Polymiadis may have believed killing her parents would prevent them from being placed in aged care.

Brenda Anderson was hospitalized after a fall in February 2022, but became "largely unresponsive" after a visit from Polymiadis.

Lynton Anderson died on May 1, 2023, due to insulin toxicity.

Evidence against Polymiadis included her former boyfriend's testimony about her claiming "insulin was the perfect murder weapon because it's natural in the body and can't be detected."