Woman convicted of murdering nonagenarian parents with lethal insulin doses
What's the story
A 66-year-old woman, Raelene Polymiadis, has been found guilty of murdering her elderly parents using insulin in Australia. The South Australian Supreme Court jury unanimously convicted her after a four-month trial. The court heard that Polymiadis, who has type 1 diabetes, injected her 94-year-old mother, Brenda Anderson, and father Lynton Anderson with lethal doses of insulin in separate incidents in March 2022 and April 2023.
Trial details
Polymiadis may have believed killing parents would prevent aged care
Prosecutors suggested that Polymiadis may have believed killing her parents would prevent them from being placed in aged care.
Brenda Anderson was hospitalized after a fall in February 2022, but became "largely unresponsive" after a visit from Polymiadis.
Lynton Anderson died on May 1, 2023, due to insulin toxicity.
Evidence against Polymiadis included her former boyfriend's testimony about her claiming "insulin was the perfect murder weapon because it's natural in the body and can't be detected."
Confession evidence
Police listening device recorded her allegedly confessing to God
Additionally, a police listening device recorded Polymiadis allegedly confessing to God about killing her parents.
Notes written by her were also recovered, one of which read: "What they will do is wait for a few weeks, months, year to see if I 'think I got away with it' and I get cocky and slip up."
Justice Sandi McDonald thanked the jury for their service during the trial.
Family silence
Her bail was revoked immediately after the verdicts
Polymiadis's husband Michael and son, who had been with her throughout the trial, did not comment after the verdicts were delivered.
Her bail was revoked immediately after the verdicts, and she was taken into custody pending sentencing.
She is due to return to court on December 16 for a directions hearing.