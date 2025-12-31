Did Pakistan army chief Asim Munir's daughter marry her cousin?

The wedding was kept low-key for security reasons and no official photographs were released. Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori confirmed the marriage on social media platform X, saying, "General Syed Asim Munir's daughter, Mahnoor, married his brother's son, Capt. Abdul Rehman Qasim." Gishkori later deleted the post. Another journalist Raja Munib also confirmed the news adding that "General Asim Munir has married his daughter to the son of his brother Qasim Munir."

Groom profile

Groom's background and wedding secrecy

Rehman, the groom, is a former captain in the Pakistan Army who now works as an assistant commissioner under the civil services quota for army officers. There's a widespread belief that Munir planned his third daughter's marriage to her cousin as a strategic move, aiming to strengthen his influence within Pakistan's military and defense establishment. The wedding took place on December 26, per reports.