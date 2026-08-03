Pakistan blocks foreign news websites amid PoJK unrest coverage: Report
What's the story
Pakistan has reportedly restricted access to several news websites, both local and international, in the wake of media coverage of unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The restrictions are said to be part of a larger crackdown on information related to political developments and anti-state activities in PoJK. Al Jazeera English is among the international channels that have been blocked, according to reports.
Channel bans
In July, a court sought to ban several YouTube channels
In July, Al Jazeera reported that an Islamabad judicial magistrate court sought to ban several YouTube channels after the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency criticized them for "sharing highly intimidating, provocative and derogatory contents against state institutions and officials."
The channels include those of the main opposition party, its leader, jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and several journalists critical of the government.
Rights concerns
Digital rights campaigners raise concerns
Digital rights campaigners have raised concerns that these bans will further suppress freedom of expression in Pakistan.
With traditional media heavily restricted, social media remains one of the few platforms for public dissent.
YouTube has also warned 27 creators that their channels could be removed if they don't comply with court orders, Al Jazeera reported.
Violence report
Joint Awami Action Committee releases details of violence in PoJK
The Joint Awami Action Committee has released details of ongoing violence in Muzaffarabad, PoJK.
They released footage allegedly showing security forces dragging and assaulting an unarmed civilian.
The committee also claimed a person in plain clothes was with security forces firing at protesters.
This comes amid rising death tolls during protests, with 80 fatalities reported by the Human Rights Council of PoJK till Sunday.
Investigation plea
Call for investigation into claims of human rights violations
The Joint Awami Action Committee has called on several international bodies, including the United Nations (UN) and Amnesty International, to investigate the footage and call for an immediate investigation.
They also urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to monitor the humanitarian situation in PoJK.
These developments come after widespread disruptions marred elections in PoJK on Sunday, raising questions about their credibility.