DNC sues Trump administration over alleged DoD voter form change
World
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is taking the Trump administration to court, saying the Department of Defense made unauthorized tweaks to a key overseas voter registration form.
One important checkbox, used by Americans who've never lived in the US but still have state ties, was reportedly removed, which could block thousands from voting just as midterms approach.
DNC lawsuit spotlights overseas voting restrictions
This isn't just a one-off issue. The DNC lawsuit highlights bigger fights over voting rights for Americans abroad, especially with new restrictions popping up in states like North Carolina and Michigan.
The Department of Defense hasn't commented yet, but with elections coming up fast, how this plays out could shape access to ballots for US citizens living around the world.