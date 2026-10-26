DOE posts US map without Vermont on official X account
The US Department of Energy (DOE) stirred up some confusion online after posting a US map without Vermont on its official X account.
The post was supposed to highlight new tribal energy investments, but people quickly noticed the missing state.
Comments rolled in. One user joked, "So you failed geography," while others wondered if AI was to blame for the slip-up.
DOE announces over $125 million tribal funding
The DOE had just announced more than $125 million for 63 tribal-led projects focused on bringing electricity to homes, upgrading heating systems, and modernizing infrastructure.
This funding comes under President Trump's "Unleashing American Energy" order, aiming to help tribal households who typically face much higher energy costs.
Ironically, instead of celebrating these upgrades, the conversation turned to Vermont's accidental disappearance from the map.