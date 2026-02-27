Trump accused of attempted sexual assault in newly released documents

The documents, which were not part of the initial release by the Department of Justice but were later obtained by The Guardian, include unverified allegations against former President Donald Trump . These documents contain three memos detailing four interviews conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2019. The interviews allege that Trump sexually abused a woman when she was a minor in the early 1980s with Epstein's help.

Interview revelations Woman recognized Epstein from a photo sent by a friend The documents include 25 pages of agents' notes from four interviews held in the summer and fall of 2019. The woman involved recognized Epstein from a photo sent by a childhood friend. Only the first session, where she didn't name Trump, was publicly released. Her identity has been withheld for privacy reasons.

Alleged abuse Allegations of sexual assault and abuse The woman alleged that Epstein sexually abused her from age 13 around 1983 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She claimed Epstein took her to a building in New York or New Jersey between the ages of 13 and 15, where she met Trump and his associates. According to FBI notes, she alleged Trump tried to sexually assault her by saying: "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be."

Additional claims Epstein allegedly forced oral sex on her and gave drugs The woman also alleged Epstein gave her alcohol, which she suspects may have been spiked, besides offering her cocaine and marijuana, and forcing her to perform oral sex on him. Her mother was imprisoned in South Carolina for embezzlement, with Epstein and two other men allegedly helping her "fix" real-estate books to embezzle funds and pay Epstein blackmail. The claims remain unverified, nor could the woman's account of her mother's prison term be corroborated.

