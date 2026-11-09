Dolores Huerta, who gave 'Si, se puede,' dies at 96
Dolores Huerta, the iconic activist who gave us the phrase "Si, se puede!" (yes, we can), has passed away at 96.
While she wasn't the president of the United Farm Workers, her leadership and organizing skills helped transform farm workers' rights in America.
Her famous rallying cry even inspired Barack Obama's campaign slogan.
Dolores Huerta co-founded United Farm Workers
Born in Dawson, New Mexico, to a father who was a coal miner and United Mine Workers activist, Huerta later grew up in Stockton, California and co-founded what became the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez back in 1962.
She was a driving force behind the Delano grape strike and helped bring about key laws protecting farm workers.
Later, she started her own foundation to boost community activism and picked up honors like the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
California even celebrates Dolores Huerta Day: her legacy lives on through movements, documentaries, and more.