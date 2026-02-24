'Don't want Australia turning into India': Neo-Nazi rants on camera 

An Australian extremist, Thomas Sewell, has sparked outrage after he made a series of racist comments during an interview outside a court. The neo-Nazi activist is facing charges for offensive behavior related to a 2024 rally against refugees seeking permanent residency in Australia . In the interview, Sewell said, "We don't want Australia turning into a Third World country... Don't want it turning into India. We don't want it turning into Sudan."

Media criticism Sewell accuses media of hiding 'white replacement' Sewell also accused mainstream media of hiding what he called "white replacement," a term used by far-right commentators to blame demographic shifts for fewer white people in a population. He claimed demographic change is the main issue in Australia and the Western world. "That is what we actually want to talk about," he said, adding they want to reverse the process of white replacement.

🚨BREAKING - Australia 🇦🇺



"We don't want Australia turning into a third world country"



Australian patriot Thomas Sewell says he wants to keep Australia white and deport thousands of Indians and migrants.

February 23, 2026

Immigration debate Most Australians don't want 'illegal Indian immigrants': Sewell During the interview, Sewell also claimed that most Australians don't want "thousands or millions of illegal Indian immigrants" in the country. He said his protest was against refugees demanding the right to remain. When a reporter suggested taxpayers were unhappy with his rally conduct, Sewell snapped back: "You don't speak for the taxpayer, you're part of a corporate entity that is anti-Australia."

