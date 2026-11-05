Donald Trump appeals 2024 conviction over $130,000 Stormy Daniels payment
Donald Trump is officially appealing his 2024 conviction over a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.
His legal team will try to persuade a New York appeals court today in New York.
The case centers on Trump being found guilty of falsifying business records tied to a $130,000 payment made just before the 2016 election.
Although he was convicted on all charges, Trump was given an unconditional discharge in early January 2025.
Trump denies wrongdoing, cites presidential immunity
The controversy started when Trump's then-fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair. Prosecutors say this broke campaign finance laws.
Trump's team insists these were legal expenses and denies any wrongdoing or direct involvement.
He's also tried (unsuccessfully so far) to move the case to federal court by claiming presidential immunity.