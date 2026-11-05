Donald Trump appeals 2024 conviction over $130,000 Stormy Daniels payment

Donald Trump is officially appealing his 2024 conviction over a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

His legal team will try to persuade a New York appeals court today in New York.

The case centers on Trump being found guilty of falsifying business records tied to a $130,000 payment made just before the 2016 election.

Although he was convicted on all charges, Trump was given an unconditional discharge in early January 2025.