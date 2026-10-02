Donald Trump approval rating drops to 31% before November midterms

Most Americans (73%) feel the country is headed in the wrong direction, and nearly half say their families are worse off since Trump started his second term.

With all 435 seats in the House and 35 Senate seats up for grabs, Republicans need to hold onto their slim House majority (219-213) if they want to keep pushing Trump's agenda.

Even with low ratings, Trump still holds major influence in his party and is expected to be front and center this election season.