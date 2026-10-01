Donald Trump backs major White House renovations, cites safety issues
Donald Trump is backing major White House renovations, saying the building's age has led to safety issues like broken doors and leaking walls.
"It was just a disgraceful dump. The doors were falling off. The locks were broken. And I said, 'I got to fix it.' And I do that better than anybody else," he shared with Time, adding that years of wear and tear have taken a toll.
Supreme Court allows Trump renovations
Trump turned down the Secret Service's idea to rebuild the Oval Office. Instead, he's focusing on privately funded upgrades like a $400 million ballroom and a $10 million helipad (no taxpayer money involved).
While some groups challenged the legality of these projects, the Supreme Court said work could continue as the case makes its way through the legal system.
Trump also hinted at plans to revamp other D.C. landmarks, saying he wants to make things better than they've ever been.