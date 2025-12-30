Israel creates peace prize for Donald Trump after Nobel snub

United States President Donald Trump will be awarded the 'Israel Prize for Peace' by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . The announcement was made on Monday after a meeting between the two leaders in Florida . This is the first time in 80 years that a non-Israeli citizen will be given this award, which is considered Israel's highest cultural honor.

Award significance Netanyahu praises Trump's contributions to Israel Netanyahu said the decision to award Trump was in line with the "overwhelming sentiment" of Israelis who appreciate his support for their country. In October, he called Trump Israel's "greatest friend ever." "They appreciate what you've done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization," he said.

Presidential response Trump expresses gratitude for Israel's peace award The award is a departure from tradition, as it is usually given to Israeli citizens or residents. Indian conductor Zubin Mehta received a special version of the honor for "special contribution to the Jewish people" in 1991. Trump was pleasantly surprised by the announcement and said he appreciated it very much. He hinted at possibly attending the ceremony, which takes place on Israel's Independence Day eve.