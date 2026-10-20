Donald Trump blames Emmanuel Macron's immigration policies amid France unrest

To try and calm things down, French authorities have set curfews in parts of Paris from 11pm to 6am especially around busy spots like Place de la Republique and Les Halles.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu says restoring order is the top priority and hasn't ruled out declaring a state of emergency if things get worse.

The unrest has hit local businesses hard too, with almost 3,000 affected so far, leading business groups to ask the government for help.