Trump slams the Kennedys soon after JFK's granddaughter's untimely death

Tatiana Schlossberg , the daughter of diplomat Caroline Kennedy and her artist-husband Edwin Schlossberg, has passed away at the age of 35. The news was announced by the social media accounts for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation on behalf of her family. Just hours after this, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social updates attacking the Kennedy family.

Health struggle Schlossberg's battle with acute myeloid leukemia Schlossberg had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, just over a month before her death. The illness was publicly disclosed by her in an essay just over a month before her death. She is survived by her husband Dr. George Moran, and their two young children, Edwin and Josephine. Coming to Trump's posts, they didn't mention Schlossberg, who's John F Kennedy's granddaughter, directly, but were about the Kennedy Center renaming.

Center dispute Controversy surrounding Kennedy Center renaming The Kennedy Center, a memorial to JFK in Washington, D.C., has been at the center of controversy after Trump announced his name would be added to its title. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the board voted unanimously in favor of this decision. However, Schlossberg's brother Jack claimed on social media that "microphones were muted" during the vote, and it was "NOT unanimous."

Objections raised Legal and political objections to center renaming Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty also alleged she was muted on the call and wasn't allowed to voice her opposition. Joe Kennedy III, grandson of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy, argued that the center can't be renamed by federal law as it's a memorial to President Kennedy. So, Trump shared screenshots of his supporters mocking the unfavorable responses to the renaming. "The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys," read one comment.