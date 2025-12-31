Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, dies of cancer at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg , the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 35. The news was shared by the JFK Library Foundation's social media accounts on behalf of her family. "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," read the post signed by "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory." Diplomat Kennedy is the daughter of former US President John F Kennedy .

Health struggle Schlossberg's battle with acute myeloid leukemia Schlossberg had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. She revealed her diagnosis in a heartbreaking essay published in The New Yorker in November 2025. The doctors had given her less than a year to live, Schlossberg wrote in the essay. The disease was discovered while she was hospitalized after giving birth to her second child, a daughter. She was also mother to a son with husband George Moran.

Family bond Family support during Schlossberg's treatment In her essay, Schlossberg spoke about her disbelief upon receiving the diagnosis: "I did not - could not - believe...I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew." She highlighted the unwavering support of her family during this difficult time. Her sister Rose even matched as a stem cell donor for her first transfusion. "My brother (Jack) was a half-match, but he still asked every doctor if maybe a half-match was better, just in case," she wrote.

Academic journey Schlossberg's education and writing career Schlossberg had a BA in History from Yale University and a master's degree in American history from the University of Oxford. She was an environmental writer and was working on a research project about ocean conservation before her diagnosis. In her essay, she expressed concern about not being able to care for her daughter due to health risks after transplants. "...Don't know who...she thinks I am, and whether she will feel or remember, when I'm gone, that I'm her mother."