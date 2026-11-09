Donald Trump claims DOJ warned AI executive could face jail
World
On 60 Minutes, Donald Trump claimed the US Justice Department told an unnamed AI executive they could face jail over misconduct.
According to Trump, this warning pushed the executive to make big changes, showing how seriously the government is treating AI risks.
Donald Trump backs AI safety regulation
Trump played down fears about AI, saying its dangers can be managed.
He's open to working with Democrats on safety rules, as long as America stays a leader in AI.
He also took a jab at China's looser approach and made it clear he supports regulating AI to keep things safe.