Donald Trump considers using Insurrection Act at midterm polling stations

Democrats and experts are openly concerned, with former Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Caitlin Durkovich saying, "I think because the administration has lost so many of their attempts to disrupt the normal process in court that they are going to use the claim of foreign interference at the end of voting days to either seize equipment or to seize ballots whether they're legally justified to do so or not."

In response, Democrats have launched the New Battlefield Project to recruit 10,000 volunteers to keep an eye on polling places.

Legal groups are also ready to challenge any attempts at seizing ballots in court, while mass protests are being planned to tackle the Trump administration's interference in voting or ballot counting.