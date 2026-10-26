Donald Trump faces backlash after Georgia rally oil profits comment

California governor Gavin Newsom called out Trump's focus on profits while people are struggling at the pump.

Protests have broken out over fuel price hikes linked to the Iran war, and a new poll shows 73% of likely voters, across party lines, disapprove of how Trump is handling gas prices.

For context, gas prices peaked at $3.93 per gallon in May 2011 under Obama (under Biden, the national average peaked at $5.06 in June 2022), highlighting just how much global events can impact what we pay at the pump.