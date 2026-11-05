Donald Trump Kim Jong Un meeting unlikely after midterm defeat
World
Looks like the much-talked-about Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting probably isn't happening this November.
After Trump's defeat in the US midterms, his influence has taken a hit, making fresh talks with North Korea seem pretty unlikely right now.
Kim Yo Jong rejects US talks
Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, made it clear they don't see any point in meeting US leaders, calling them "unreliable and hostile."
Plus, with North Korea getting closer to Russia and China and focusing on its nuclear program, they're not exactly eager for US negotiations.
The recent FBI accusation linking North Korea to a crypto heist hasn't helped either.