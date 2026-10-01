Donald Trump praises Boeing 737 MAX after Flydubai emergency landing
After a dramatic emergency landing on September 30, US President Donald Trump publicly praised the Boeing 737 MAX for its toughness.
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv dropped nearly 14,000 feet when an Omani co-pilot assaulted the Indian captain midflight.
Despite everything, the plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia and all 174 people on board survived.
Captain Smit Machchhar opened cockpit door
Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door even after being attacked. The chaos triggered a hijack alert and brought out Israeli fighter jets, but everyone survived thanks to quick thinking.
Trump said Boeing had "able to withstand G Forces and Strain far beyond what it was designed and expected to do."
This comes after past safety issues, so this smooth landing was a big deal.